Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. LendingClub makes up approximately 4.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of LendingClub worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC remained flat at $6.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,299. The firm has a market cap of $744.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LC

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.