Harspring Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 8.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $298.89. 11,980,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,539,205. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

