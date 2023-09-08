Head to Head Contrast: Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) and Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and Leoni, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Leoni 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Leoni’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.30 -$9.45 million ($0.17) -4.92 Leoni N/A N/A N/A $0.91 0.03

Leoni has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leoni, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Leoni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -7.62% -8.14% -3.98% Leoni N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leoni beats CBAK Energy Technology on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Leoni

(Get Free Report)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry. Its products and services comprise cable harnesses through to integrated wiring systems, high-voltage wiring systems for hybrid and electric vehicles, energy distribution components, and special connectors, as well as related services. The Wire & Cable Solutions division manufactures automotive cables. This segment offers standard cables, special cables, and charging cables, as well as wires and strands. The company serves automotive, heating application, e-mobility, HF technology, flex file, miniaturization, and aerospace industries. The company was formerly known as Leonische Drahtwerke AG and changed its name to LEONI AG in 1999. The company was founded in 1569 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.