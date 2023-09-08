Head to Head Review: Semantix (STIX) & The Competition

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Semantix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semantix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 234 1559 2660 85 2.57

Semantix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -16.41% -23.06% -5.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Semantix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s peers have a beta of 2.37, meaning that their average stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semantix and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.59 Semantix Competitors $2.22 billion $160.58 million 12.24

Semantix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Semantix peers beat Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

