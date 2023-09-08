Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $167.34 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $167.34 million and $6,518.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00017699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.09 or 1.00060824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.59493632 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,609.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

