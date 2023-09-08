Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Head-To-Head Contrast

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57% Highlands REIT -29.22% -3.76% -2.79%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.83 -$229.93 million ($0.68) -7.10 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 0.31 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 45.33, meaning that its share price is 4,433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Highlands REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

