Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 0.9%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.88). Approximately 117,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 342,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £391.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.59.

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.