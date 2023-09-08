Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Huabao International Price Performance

HUIHY stock remained flat at $20.28 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Huabao International has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Get Huabao International alerts:

Huabao International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.