Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.
Input Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.