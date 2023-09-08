Insider Buying: Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 4.2 %

CLOV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 2,368,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $513.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

