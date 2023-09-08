Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Purchases 1,231 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $22,601.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $22,576.54.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eastern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eastern by 17.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

