Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $71,240.00.

E2open Parent Stock Up 1.0 %

ETWO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 605,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. Loop Capital downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.