Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 547 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TDG traded down $15.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $871.89. 180,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $883.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

