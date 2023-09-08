Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $11,700.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $22,397,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INTA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 446,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,467. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

