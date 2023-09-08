International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

