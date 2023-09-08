Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.12. 19,474,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,753,395. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

