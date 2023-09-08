Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 11,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 12,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $258.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

