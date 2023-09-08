Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,726. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.