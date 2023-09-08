iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.81

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.81 and traded as low as $65.59. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $65.72, with a volume of 507,007 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

