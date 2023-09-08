iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.3% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $264,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $244.74. The company had a trading volume of 866,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

