iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Veritable L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $127,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.03. 15,320,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,592,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $182.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

