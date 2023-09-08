iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.62. The company had a trading volume of 254,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,201. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

