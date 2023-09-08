iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.92. 304,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

