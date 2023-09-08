IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Shares Purchased by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 1,900.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.64% of IX Acquisition worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in IX Acquisition by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

IXAQ stock remained flat at $10.85 during midday trading on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

