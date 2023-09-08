Jet Protocol Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $133,878.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00655358 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $134,152.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

