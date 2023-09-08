Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
