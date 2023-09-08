Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JSG traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 511,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,288. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.05. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 141 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

