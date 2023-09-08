Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $304.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.84. 33,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.38. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $159.73 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,119 shares of company stock worth $5,777,591 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,489,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

