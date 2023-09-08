Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $294,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,566. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

