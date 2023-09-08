Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,156.07

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,156.07 ($27.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,444 ($18.24). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,481 ($18.70), with a volume of 149,523 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,745 ($34.67).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,610.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,045.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

