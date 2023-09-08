Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 189.84% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

