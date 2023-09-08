Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 27,307 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 29,204,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,073,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

