Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 223,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

