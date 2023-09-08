Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 5,392 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 104.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

PYPL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.95. 9,467,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,329,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

