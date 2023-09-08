Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $30.30 on Friday, reaching $3,133.75. 94,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,585. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,989.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,735.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

