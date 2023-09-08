Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 22,908 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.33% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

