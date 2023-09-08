Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,724. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

