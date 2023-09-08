Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 9,833 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.05. 1,842,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,439. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.