Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.88 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $99.88 million and approximately $719,531.48 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002685 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002256 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,814,209 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

