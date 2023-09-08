Litecoin Price Tops $62.84 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $62.84 or 0.00242883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and approximately $200.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014845 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,632,589 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
