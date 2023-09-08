Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.08

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as low as $6.74. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 98,561 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of -131.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.