Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.62). Approximately 23,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 384,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.65).

Marlowe Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,075.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.23.

About Marlowe

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.