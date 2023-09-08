Medici Capital LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Medici Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.7% of Medici Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,783,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,776,992. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

