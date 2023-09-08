Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.32. 8,485,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,519,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $775.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

