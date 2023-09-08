Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Metso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Metso alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Metso

Metso Trading Up 5.2 %

About Metso

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.