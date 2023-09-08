Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Shares Up 11.6%

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 405,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
Mi-Pay Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £548,811.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.
Mi-Pay Group Company Profile
Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.
