Mina (MINA) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $365.44 million and $5.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,071,725,933 coins and its circulating supply is 964,462,393 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,071,534,412.8400393 with 964,182,142.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38609554 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,673,103.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.