Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $312,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,410. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

