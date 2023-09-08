Morgan Stanley Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $56.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,937,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.