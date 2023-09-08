Nano Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Nano has a market capitalization of $84.39 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00243019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00742205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00555877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00118767 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

