National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. National Research has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $852,759.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248,611 shares in the company, valued at $191,229,981.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,592 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in National Research by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Research by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

